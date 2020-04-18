First Covid positive case reported in Mancherial

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: First Covid-19 positive case has been confirmed in Muthyrao palli village in Chennur mandal of Mancherial district, said Collector Bharati Holikeri. The woman was suffering from fever, she had gone to a private hospital in Mancherial from where she was shifted to King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad.

From there she was referred to Gandhi Hospital, however, she died on the way to hospital on April 14. After her death, samples were collected and sent for testing which came back positive. Officials have collected details of 14 members including her family members and Medlife private hospital doctors and staff who provided primary treatment to the woman, who was sent to Mandamarri Government quarantine.

Collector instructed the medical and health officers to lodge a complaint with the police against the Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP), who provided initial treatment to the woman.The district medical and health officials have been divided in to five teams to collect details about suspected cases. Every house is being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite in the village. The area surrounding her house has been sealed and a three km area has been marked as red zone. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay kumar and others visited the village.