Give Ananthagiri oustees time till April 22 to shift: Telangana High Court to government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to the families displaced by the Ananthagiri Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district, a division bench of Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the authorities concerned to give them time till April 22 to move to a temporary shelter arranged by the government.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud passed the order -- via a video conference -- in the petition filed by R Muthyam Reddy and 57 others, claiming that the authorities concerned have not made adequate arrangements at the temporary lodging facility.

In pursuant of an earlier direction of the court, Rajanna-Sircilla Collector had filed a report on how the oustees were provided rehabilitation and resettlement cheques, along with house plot certificates. Additionally, plots for houses were shown to the petitioners and other oustees. The report stated that amenities were provided at the designated resettlement colony in Ananthagiri village.

The petitioners’ counsel, meanwhile, filed a memo complaining that most of the basic facilities have not yet provided at the resettlement colony. He further urged the court to grant sufficient time for the oustees to shift. The bench then directed the Collector to give the petitioners time till April 22 to shift. Further, it asked the government to provide counselling to them, who are psychologically affected by the displacement.