Harish to the rescue of home-bound migrants

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who happened to meet a few home-bound migrants on his way to Toopran on Friday, assured them that the State government would help them get through the lockdown. Convincing them to stay put, the Minister arranged accommodation for them at Manoharabad.

Rao was on his way to distribute essential commodities to the needy in Toopran and Manoharabad, when he spotted a group of 30 to 40 migrants, including children, on the road. He stopped his convoy and spoke to them. The workers were heading for Rajasthan on foot.

Moved by their plight, the Minister urged them to stay back in the district as it wasn’t safe for them to move around. He assured them that he would make all arrangements for their stay. The migrants agreed to move to a shelter in Manoharabad.