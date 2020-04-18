Madhira case gets a new twist

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In another major twist to the case where government officials were booked for partying at Madhira despite the lockdown, some reporters, who were booked by police on Thursday for trespass and invasion of privacy, filed a counter case against the seven officials under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act on Friday.

According to sources, the five reporters, belonging to Scheduled Caste community, lodged a plaint stating that they were beaten up and assaulted, by the officials and one of their drivers, at the revenue guest house. We went to the guest house after receiving a tip-off that some officials were partying there in violation of orders. As soon as we entered the guest house, Trivikram, driver of Tahsildar Saidulu, stopped us and beat us up. The other officials soon joined him and started attacking us and hurling casteist abuses, they said in the plaint.