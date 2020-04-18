Medical staff to get hotel accommodation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has formed a special committee of bureaucrats to look into accommodation and food arrangements for healthcare workers after several members of the medical fraternity, who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, demanded that they be provided separate accommodation in hotels to avoid exposure to their families.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) had also submitted a representation to Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the Chief Secretary in this regard earlier. The committee comprising the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, GHMC Commissioner and Tourism Secretary, would have to submit the report and finalise the same by April 20.

It must be noted here that in States like Delhi, medical professionals are already being provided accommodation in hotels. “The idea is to break the chain as there are chances of nurses or doctors getting infected by the virus while treating patients. We are thankful to the Health Minister for being sensitive to the same,” said Dr Srinivas Putla of Government Doctors’ Association.