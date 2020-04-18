Nearly 136 British nationals head back home from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 136 nationals of the United Kingdom were evacuated from Hyderabad in a special passenger relief flight. This is the eighth evacuation to be carried out at the airport for international passengers who are stranded in Telangana. The special relief flight of British Airways BA 9117 landed at Hyderabad international airport on Friday at 4.59 pm from Bahrain and departed at 6:46 pm with 136 UK nationals to Ahmedabad, from where a few more UK nationals were airlifted to Bahrain and then onwards to London.

All these passengers were sent through the fully-sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations. The whole exercise was carried out in coordination with the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad and the Telangana government.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has left many people stranded in various parts of the globe and there are many foreign nationals who have been stranded here in India. Today, we partnered with the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad and the Government of Telangana to support the operation of a special flight to evacuate UK citizens stranded in this region,” said SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL).

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said, “ We are extremely grateful for the support provided by both the State governments and Police Departments, British Airways and staff at the Hyderabad airport. I am delighted we’ve so far been able to help more than 4,000 British travellers return home from across India.” Till April 17, the Hyderabad international airport has helped over 600 foreign nationals reach their homes in the UK, the US and Germany.