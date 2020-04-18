Secondary contact tests positive in Asifabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The postman of Jainoor mandal, who was a secondary contact, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Since he used to distribute pensions in Sirpur Agency area, the tribals are a worried lot now.

The district medical and health officials have identified 300 persons as his contact list from Sirpur and Jainoor mandals, and their samples have been collected for testing. This is the fourth case in district.

Earlier, a man and his two sons had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 11 and were shifted to Gandhi hospital.

They had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month, after returning the sons tested positive and father tested positive after he was tested second time. Their contact list had 13 members and the postman was one of them. A red zone was marked by Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha after the new was reported.