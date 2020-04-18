STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharp spike: Telangana records 66 new Covid cases, total reaches 766

The State witnessed another sharp increase in Covid-19 cases on Friday with as many as 66 people testing positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 766. 

Published: 18th April 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 07:55 AM

Covid-19
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State witnessed another sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday with as many as 66 people testing positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 766. Of these, 562 are active cases and the patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Hyderabad. As the day saw no new recoveries and deaths, the total of discharged patients stands at 186 and deaths at 18.

The number of containment clusters has also gone up from 159 on Thursday to 209 on Friday, indicating that more parts of the State are under surveillance to curb the spread of the disease. As part of the efforts to contain the virus, 10,000 more households were surveyed.

Majority of the cases are concentrated in the GHMC limits with 286 active cases reported from the area till date. Meanwhile, the State government’s health advisory stated that all those with travel history to Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi and those who came in contact with them must immediately report to government hospitals.

Entire staff of an Old City hospital under quarantine
Hyderabad: The entire staff of Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital in the Old City were put under quarantine following the death of a Coronavirus positive patient. This was confirmed by the senior officials of the Government Unani Hospital where the doctors, nurses and support staff of Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital are under quarantine.  While it is not clear if the doctors, who treated the deceased patient, tested positive or not, people were concerned after a video of the members of a family being taken in an ambulance went viral

