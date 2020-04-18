Suryapet sees 15 new cases sending officials into a tizzy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Giving no respite to the district, 15 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Suryapet on Friday. According to sources, of the 10 new patients, seven are from Suryapet town and the remaining belong to Bibigudem village. With this, the Covid-19 tally reached 54 in the district. The spike in the number of positive cases was sudden and rapid in Suryapet district and this has reportedly left the officials in a tizzy.

Kudakuda man infects 38

Meanwhile, medical sources told Express that of the 54 patients, 38 are primary and secondary contacts of the man, from Kudakuda village, who recently tested positive for the deadly virus. This clearly indicates that community transmission of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is rampant in the district and the situation is alarming.

Soon after Suryapet reported its first Covid positive case, the district police identified as many as 11 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin last month. When their tests results returned, three of the total 11 were were found positive. And, of the three, one person belonged to Kudakuda village, second one to Tirumalagiri and the third person was from Neredcharla.

Police tracked their family members and shifted them to a quarantine centre in Imampeta village. However, as per official sources, most cases which were reported later from Suryapet town and Wardhamankota village were primary and secondary contacts of the Kudakuda man. It is learnt that after returning from Delhi, the man visited his aunt at Wardhamankota.

After tracing the house where he stayed, the officials tested all those who lived in the house and all four family members tested positive. Meanwhile, two more persons from Wardhamankota, who came in contact with these four persons also tested positive, making them secondary contacts of the Kudakuda man. According to sources, the Kudakuda man also came in contact with a pharmacist and another person from Kothagudem Bazar and they too have tested positive. The person from Kothagudem Bazar recently had dinner with 13 of his relatives and three others at Old market area and all have tested positive for the virus.

Three more cases

Three more tested positive for Covid in Adilabad district on Friday. With this, the total number of cases rose to 14 in the district. Collector A Sridevasena visited Penganga area near Adilabad-Maharashtra border and inspected the check-post