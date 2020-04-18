Telangana can now avail Rs 1,728 crore under enhanced WMA limit

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI’s decision to increase the Ways and Means Advance limit of the States by 60 per cent has come as a major relief to Telangana as it can now avail up to Rs 1,728 crore under WMA. The States can avail the facility till September 30. On April 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to increase the WMA limit by 30 per cent from the existing limit to all States based on the recommendations of Sudhir Shrivastava Advisory Committee.

However, the RBI revised the WMA limit of the States on Friday by 60 per cent over and above the level as on March 31, 2020, keeping in mind the needs of the State governments in this present crisis. The increase in WMA limit will provide some financial respite to the State government. Sources in the State Finance Department told Express that with 60 per cent increase the State will receive up to `1,728 crore. The WMA can be availed by the State government for their immediate cash requirements.

The RBI will provide the money. But, the money taken under WMA should be returned to the RBI within 90 days. The interest charged by the RBI on WMA is equal to the existing repo rate. Earlier, the State government had asked the Centre to provide `10,000 crore as overdraft (OD) to Telangana. Now, it may not immediately use the OD facility. “WMA is cheaper facility compared to OD,” an official told Express.

It may be recalled here that the RBI revised the WMA limit of the Telangana from `550 crore in 2014 to `1,080 crore in 2016, a 96.4 per cent increase, based on the State’s revenues and capital expenditure. Now, 60 per cent increase over the limit of `1,080 crore comes to `1,728 crore.

State may not use OD facility

The State government had asked the Centre to provide `10,000 crore as overdraft. Now, the State may not immediately use the OD facility