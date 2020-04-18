Telangana High Court seeks info on deferment of pension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the expenses being incurred by the pensioners during lockdown, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to inform the court by April 24 if it would consider reviewing the decision to defer 50 per cent of the pension for the month of March. The court, however, appreciated the government’s decision to defer the salaries of ministers, MLAs and government employees from 10 per cent to 75 per cent.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, through a video conference, passed this order in a petition filed by the Telangana Government Pensioners’ JAC, represented by its chairman K Laxmaiah. The petition challenged GO 27 issued by the government on March 30 for payment of 50 per cent of salary to pensioners for the month of March. Petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar urged the court to direct the State government to forthwith deposit the balance 50 per cent pension amount in the accounts of the pensioners, who are dependent on it for their livelihood.

The GO, issued without any guideline by the national authority, has adversely affected the ‘Right to Life’ of lakhs of pensioners and their family members. As per the Supreme Court judgment in Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation case, deprivation of livelihood would not be permitted, hence the payment of pension does not depend on the discretion of the government.

The pensioners have been forced to suffer owing to the GO. They only have half their pension when essential goods are being sold at high prices, he noted. When the bench sought a reply from the State government, Advocate-General BS Prasad said the State government has been reviewing its decisions from time to time. Once its revenue increases after the lockdown is lifted, the government would review its decision again and take necessary action. In fact, the payment of pension has only been deferred, he noted and sought time to get instructions from the State government on the issue. After hearing both sides, the bench posted the matter to April 24 for further hearing.