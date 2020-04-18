STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court seeks info on deferment of pension

Government will review its decision once the lockdown is lifted in Telangana, Advocate-General informs court

Published: 18th April 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the expenses being incurred by the pensioners during lockdown, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to inform the court by April 24 if it would consider reviewing the decision to defer 50 per cent of the pension for the month of March. The court, however, appreciated the government’s decision to defer the salaries of ministers, MLAs and government employees from 10 per cent to 75 per cent.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, through a video conference, passed this order in a petition filed by the Telangana Government Pensioners’ JAC, represented by its chairman K Laxmaiah. The petition challenged GO 27 issued by the government on March 30 for payment of 50 per cent of salary to pensioners for the month of March. Petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar urged the court to direct the State government to forthwith deposit the balance 50 per cent pension amount in the accounts of the pensioners, who are dependent on it for their livelihood. 

The GO, issued without any guideline by the national authority, has adversely affected the ‘Right to Life’ of lakhs of pensioners and their family members. As per the Supreme Court judgment in Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation case, deprivation of livelihood would not be permitted, hence the payment of pension does not depend on the discretion of the government. 

The pensioners have been forced to suffer owing to the GO. They only have half their pension when essential goods are being sold at high prices, he noted. When the bench sought a reply from the State government, Advocate-General BS Prasad said the State government has been reviewing its decisions from time to time. Once its revenue increases after the lockdown is lifted, the government would review its decision again and take necessary action. In fact, the payment of pension has only been deferred, he noted and sought time to get instructions from the State government on the issue. After hearing both sides, the bench posted the matter to April 24 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp