Woman dies while waiting in bank queue

KAMAREDDY: A 47-year-old tribal woman, Amgoth Kamala, collapsed and died while she was waiting in a queue to withdraw Rs 1,500, provided by government as Covid relief, from Telangana Grameena Bank at Ramreddy village in Kamareddy on Friday.

According to Ramareddy police sub-inspector (SI) K Raju, though those who were present there immediately called an ambulance when they saw her collapsing, by the time the medical team reached, she had died. Her body was shifted to Kamareddy government hospital for post-mortem. The victim was a native of Kannapur Tanda in the district.

Meanwhile, District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. Police said that they will register a case and investigate after receiving a formal compliant from her family members. She had heart problem, which might have led to her death, police added.