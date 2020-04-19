A Karimnagar village aces lockdown rules

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Goliramaiahpalli, a tiny village in Ramadugu mandal, stands as a role model in following the government’s lockdown guidelines. According to Grama Panchyat records, Goliramaiahpalli has a population of 974 and houses 240 families. Located 13 km away from the district headquarters, this village bears a deserted look at all times.

Except for an emergency, no one seems to be out on the village roads. Even if the villagers go to the fields, they maintain social distancing. In case of a medical emergency, the villagers are allowed to go out with the Grama Panchyat’s permission.

Village Sarpanch Uppula Radhamma and secretary M Jhansi said they had spread awareness about Covid-19 among the villagers. Radhamma told Express that the administration had distributed masks, soaps and sanitisers in every household.

The village also has vigilant youth and women teams that notify the officials if anyone violates the lockdown. Jhansi said they are installing a washbasin outside the Gram Panchayat office so that people can wash their hands before entering. As part of the sanitisation process, officials are conducting regular bleaching in the village. MInitially, the village borders were shut but upon instruction of higher-ups, they were opened. If any new person enters the village, the authorities are alerted. “There is not a single Covid case in the village but we are not taking any chances,” said Jhansi.