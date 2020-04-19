Elderly couple killed in hit & run

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An elderly couple was hit by a speeding car while they were crossing the road near Rampur Stage on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway on Saturday. They were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Naini Ilaiah, 58 and Naini Venkata Lakshmi, 52, resident of Rampur village in Warangal.

Upon examining CCTV footage, it was learnt that a white car had hit the couple. While Ilaiah fell on the road, Lakshmi was thrown onto a street lamp on the highway. Both of them succumbed to severe injuries.

The couple’s relatives said that they were returning from a bank after withdrawing `1,500 deposited by State government as Covid relief. It is also learnt that Ilaiah was physically challenged and that Lakshmi was a daily-wage worker.

Speaking to Express, Dharmasagar Inspector Mohd Shadulla Baba said that the driver of the speeding car, who was heading towards Hyderabad, did not stop the vehicle after hitting the couple. “The driver is still at large. We have identified the registration number of the car (AP10TV2175) and are on the lookout for the driver,” the Inspector said.