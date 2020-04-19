Ensure no one goes hungry during lockdown: K Chandrasekhar Rao tells State officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday, instructed officials to continue the existing measures for the prevention of Covid-19 and ensure that no one went hungry during the lockdown. The CM, on Saturday, held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the containment of the virus, implementation of lockdown and other related concerns. He also discussed the issues to be raised at the Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday.

“Covid-19 is spreading in the State as well as across the country. Against this backdrop, the entire official machinery should be on high alert. Since positive cases are on the rise in Hyderabad, we need to employ strategic approach there,” the CM said.

He directed the officials not to allow anyone from containment areas to step out of their homes under any circumstances. “Be on alert in the areas where Covid positive patients reside. The government is ready to conduct tests and give treatment to any number of patients,” KCR said. He further added, “The poor should not suffer due to lockdown. This is the reason why the government has been supplying rice and cash to the white ration card-holders.”