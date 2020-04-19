STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Hospital teeming with Corona positive families

Majority of the patients, over 450 of them, are related to Nizamuddin Markaz returnees; hospital has close to 30 children under the age of 12, including five infants.

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MAHBUBNAGAR: Gandhi Hospital is full of COVID-19 affected families, many of whom are contacts of returnees from the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. In some cases there are 10-20 members belonging to a single family, who are being treated, starting from a few weeks old infants to pregnant women and elderly men and women. The hospital has close to 30 children under the age of 12, including at least five infants, and three pregnant women.

Speaking to Express, a doctor from Gandhi Hospital’s pediatric ward, said, “Majority of the patients, over 450 of them, currently admitted in Gandhi Hospital are related to Markaz returnees. There are children, pregnant women, and elderly people from the same families. The children and the adults are all being given symptomatic treatment. None of the pregnant women or children are critical as of now.” Speaking to the press earlier, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that a family of five people ended up infecting close to 81 people. Dr Shravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said, “The government is working with full force to control spread of the virus. Patients at Gandhi Hospital are being provided proper nutritional meals.

Especially for pregnant women, dry fruits and fresh fruits are being provided on a daily basis.” 
Two-month-old tests positive A two-month-old infant tested positive in Narayanpet district on Friday night and is being treated in Gandhi Hospital. The source of infection is yet to be traced as on Saturday evening. 
According to N Sailaja, District Medical and Health Officer, a woman from Abhangapur village of Narayanpet mandal gave birth to a male child at Narayanpet District Hospital on February 23. On April 8 the baby was immunised.

However, on April 11 the baby contracted fever. The parents took the baby to a private medical practitioner in the village, who referred the baby to Mahbubnagar Government Hospital and from there the baby was shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, where he tested positive on Friday night and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. As on Saturday, at least 18 primary contact persons from the families of parents have been put on isolation at Narayanpet District Hospital. District administration has started sanitising the entire village.

