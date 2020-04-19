‘Gully warriors’ to take up home delivery of essentials

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In Adilabad town, 19 wards have been identified as red zones and restrictions have been put in place. District Collector has appointed 1,400 residents as ‘Gully warriors’ to supply daily essentials including medicines from door-to-door. Special officers appointed for municipal wards have been monitoring the delivery of essential items.

Horticulture officer G Srinivas Reddy said instructions issued by Collector A Sridevasena would be passed on to farmers about transportation and sale of vegetables and fruits in coordination with marketing officials. Permit letters would be issued for 550 members.

The officials have given permission to vegetable and fruit farmers for door-to-door delivery within the mandal and district headquarters. Mannur village farmers association has started supplying different varieties of vegetables including chilli packed in packets. They have been receiving close to 100 calls every day and doing their best to make sure that farm fresh vegetables reach the home kitchens on time. Fruit farmers are also providing home delivery and attending 30 to 40 calls every day.