Harish inspects Ranganayak Sagar, directs officials to finish works soon

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday that Siddipet, which was once infamous for the number of farmer suicides, has now become famous for its greenery. I finally understood what satisfaction felt like, after I managed to bring Godavari water to Siddipet water. The minister made these statements while reviewing the Ranganayak Sagar Project canal works on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “Though as a public representative, I had various duties and responsibilities, ensuring irrigation water for all farmers in the district made me happy the most.” According to sources, the minister inspected the works for more than eight hours. He also inspected the areas in the district across which the right canal of the Ranganayak Sagar Project pass through, which include Lingareddypally, Narsapur and Mittapally of Siddipet Urban mandal, Velkatur, Mundrai, Vekatapur, Konaipally and Timmaipally of Nanganoor mandal and Danampally, Nermetta, Nanganoor, Siddannapeta of Maddoor mandal.

During the visit, the minister also interacted with the local residents and inquired about their opinion on the ongoing Ranganayak Sagar works. He also inquired if they are facing any water-related issues in their area. Once the construction of the right canal gets completed, the officials will be able to ensure water supply to around 40,000 acres of farmland in Siddipet district, Harish said and directed the Irrigation Department officials to complete all pending works soon.