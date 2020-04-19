STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kagaznagar MLA, his son encroached govt land: Cong

Construction work is also going on there flouting rules, alleges leader

Published: 19th April 2020

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Congress party in-charge of Sirpur-Kagaznagar constituency, P Harish, lodged an online complaint with the chief secretary and chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) commissioner stating that TRS local MLA K Konnappa and his son encroached a municipal land, situated  in the town, worth crores. Harish also alleged that they are illegally constructing a structure on the land, flouting lockdown norms too. He demanded the government and district collector to immediately order an inquiry into this.

P Harish, in the complaint, mentioned that Konnappa and his son Vamshi Krishna encroached a 1500 square yard municipality-owned plot in Sy No 147, situated in front of Kagaznagar bus stand, and started the construction of a building.  Considering that this itself is a crime, P Harish said, the construction works of the building is still continuing on the said plot despite government instructions that all such works should be halted as per lockdown norms.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that on November 3, 2014, the then Forest and Environment and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jogu Ramanna, MP G Nagesh and MLA K Konnappa himself had laid the foundation stone for a Srishakti building on the said land. However, the land became a ‘personal property’ of the local MLA’s family in five years and they started the construction of a building there. Harish demanded an answer from Revenue Department officials on how a civic property became a private property.

The land was first occupied by one of Konnappa’s followers named K Srinivas (municipal property assessment No 10970135-64) and after that the ownership of the land was transferred to a person named M Hanumathu, another follower of the MLA and a real estate businessman and land broker (ownership transferred on 3/12/2019; document No 4495/2019).

From Hanumanthu the ownership of the land was transferred to Konneru Vamshi Krishna, son of Konneru Konnappa (dated on 20/02/2020; purchased registration document No 714/2020), P Harish detailed in the complaint. He mentioned that though the land was not directly encroached by the MLA, those who occupied it are all either Konnappa’s followers and the current owner is his own son. He demanded a governmental inquiry into this and save public lands.

