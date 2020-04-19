Lorry driver tests positive, shifted to Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A lorry driver from Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh was confirmed positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. The lorry driver had undergone a Covid-19 test on March 22 in AP, after which he was put under 14-day quarantine. The test came back negative. After completing his quarantine period, he resumed work.

On April 13, he underwent another test, but left Nuzvid on April 15 with a companion before the test result could arrive. He loaded mangoes into the truck from Nuzvid and went through some northern Telangana districts before arriving at Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

The driver then picked up a load of onions from Khamgaon after unloading the mangoes and left for Telangana. On Friday, his test result came back positive. Realising that he was no longer in AP, police contacted their counterparts in Maharashtra and Telangana to find him.

Tracking his location through his mobile signal, Thanoor Sub Inspector G Rajanna intercepted the lorry near the Beltaroda checkpost in Nirmal district. The driver was immediately shifted to Gnadhi Hospital, and his companion to a government quarantine centre in Nirmal. Officials are on the lookout for those he came into contact with.