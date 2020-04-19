Medical tests on 4,565 shelter home inmates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a precautionary measure, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting medical tests on all 4,565 inmates in shelter homes. If any of them are found to have Covid-like symptoms, they are being shifted to government hospitals for further tests.

The GHMC had 12 shelter homes with 228 members. But with the spread of Coronavirus, it put up another 13 temporary shelters housing 1,157 inmates. These include people who are stranded in the city because of the lockdown, orphans and the homeless. With the support of 85 voluntary organisations, another 2,180 have been given shelter in community halls and hostels. Medical tests are being carried on all these people by AMOHs (Assistant Medical Officers of Health) and basti dawakhana doctors. GHMC Chief Medical Officer Amar is monitoring all the primary medical tests.