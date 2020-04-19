MGM blood bank running out of stock 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL : The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have hit the Thalassemia patients hard in erstwhile Warangal district. The district has nearly 250 Thalassemia patients. They are required to undergo regular blood transfusions twice a month. However, the blood bank at MGM Hospital is running out of stocks due to lack of donors.

Though the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Warangal has been organising blood camps regularly, not many donors are coming forward owing to the Coronavirus scare. That being said, the IRCS has managed to collect 1,800 units of blood through these camps.

When Express contacted one Dr Appala Prasad who is in charge of its blood bank, he said, “Normally, we need 45-50 units of blood per day. Now, it has come down to 10 to 15 units a day due to lockdown. At present, we are only providing blood to emergency patients.”