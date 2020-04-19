STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No job cuts please, appeals Minister KT Rama Rao

It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, requested managements of various industries/companies to not sack employees and consider other forms of cost-cutting instead.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addresses CII members over video conference on Saturday

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addresses CII members over video conference on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, requested managements of various industries/companies to not sack employees and consider other forms of cost-cutting instead. In a letter to industries on Saturday, Rama Rao said: “On behalf of the government, I appeal to you to ensure that no employee, regular or contractual or outsourced, loses his/her job, whatever be the situation.

As a company, you may consider other forms of cost-cutting, including pay cuts, deferment of increments/bonuses etc. In the government itself, salary deferments have been announced for the Chief Minister, Ministers, senior officers and employees of all levels.” “I am aware that industries are facing multiple challenges due to the lockdown that has led to loss of production, loss of revenue and shrinkage of market. Yet, humanity demands that in this period of crisis, we are compassionate towards the workforce that has served us for so many years,” Rama Rao told the industrialists in the letter.

“As an industry leader and a responsible citizen, I urge you to heed the above appeal and refrain from any job cuts and terminations. I am confident that as soon as we are able to come out of this crisis, the industry is bound to grow again and the government will ensure that the enabling conditions due to which Telangana has become the most progressive State for doing business will maintain its position as before,” KTR elaborated.

He said the pandemic has brought extreme hardships to all sections. “I appreciate that in Telangana, the government along with the private sector and various charities and philanthropists, are doing their best to manage the health situation and also provide relief to the most needy. The combined effort under CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership has been appreciated far and wide,” KTR said. 

KTR calls for new business vision for post-Covid era

Meanwhile, addressing the CII-Telangana members on Saturday via a video conference, Rama Rao said the government was making all efforts to contain and flatten the Covid-19 curve. Responding to their queries on economic revival, he said 25 per cent of the economy was still working and post the lockdown, the State would witness a spurt in economic growth.

“Even after the lockdown is lifted, one of the biggest challenges for the industry would be to build confidence among its employees to return to work and feel safe. Social distancing will be the new norm and industries have to make changes in the way they operate,” Rama Rao said. He requested the CII to work on a vision document on new business opportunities and investments in post-Covid era.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp