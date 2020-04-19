No job cuts please, appeals Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, requested managements of various industries/companies to not sack employees and consider other forms of cost-cutting instead. In a letter to industries on Saturday, Rama Rao said: “On behalf of the government, I appeal to you to ensure that no employee, regular or contractual or outsourced, loses his/her job, whatever be the situation.

As a company, you may consider other forms of cost-cutting, including pay cuts, deferment of increments/bonuses etc. In the government itself, salary deferments have been announced for the Chief Minister, Ministers, senior officers and employees of all levels.” “I am aware that industries are facing multiple challenges due to the lockdown that has led to loss of production, loss of revenue and shrinkage of market. Yet, humanity demands that in this period of crisis, we are compassionate towards the workforce that has served us for so many years,” Rama Rao told the industrialists in the letter.

“As an industry leader and a responsible citizen, I urge you to heed the above appeal and refrain from any job cuts and terminations. I am confident that as soon as we are able to come out of this crisis, the industry is bound to grow again and the government will ensure that the enabling conditions due to which Telangana has become the most progressive State for doing business will maintain its position as before,” KTR elaborated.

He said the pandemic has brought extreme hardships to all sections. “I appreciate that in Telangana, the government along with the private sector and various charities and philanthropists, are doing their best to manage the health situation and also provide relief to the most needy. The combined effort under CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership has been appreciated far and wide,” KTR said.

KTR calls for new business vision for post-Covid era

Meanwhile, addressing the CII-Telangana members on Saturday via a video conference, Rama Rao said the government was making all efforts to contain and flatten the Covid-19 curve. Responding to their queries on economic revival, he said 25 per cent of the economy was still working and post the lockdown, the State would witness a spurt in economic growth.

“Even after the lockdown is lifted, one of the biggest challenges for the industry would be to build confidence among its employees to return to work and feel safe. Social distancing will be the new norm and industries have to make changes in the way they operate,” Rama Rao said. He requested the CII to work on a vision document on new business opportunities and investments in post-Covid era.