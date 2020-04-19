Sarpanches to the rescue of villagers 

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Staff members of Kaverammapeta gram panchayat in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district are on tenterhooks ever since it was declared a red zone by the district administration. Village sarpach Bukka Venkatesham, panchayat secretary Mohd Rehman, and, panchayat staff have been striving to keep the village clean by regularly taking up sanitation activities such as cleaning drains and spraying sodium hypochlorite.

Although municipalities have some money to take up small amount of works, the scenario for panchayats is completely different. Despite this, the village sarpanch Venkatesh has set up a separate room for disinfecting the village staff. They have spent close to `1.25 lakh for the construction of the room.

Another disinfection tunnel has been set up in Devarkadra gram panchayat. Commenting on the issue, village sarpanch B Venkatesh told Express the panchayat was spending close to `30,000 every day and had also been taking support of sponsors to run the initiative.