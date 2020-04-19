Submit report on Covid treatment scheme: Telangana High Court to TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government to inform the court about the scheme floated by it to treat Covid-19 patients and the relief being given to people with regard to the global pandemic.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud passed this order on Friday through a video conference in the PIL filed by city advocate P Thirumala Rao. He sought direction to the State and Central governments to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients free of cost. He also questioned the decision of the Centre in approving and allowing private laboratories to conduct tests for Covid-19 at `4,500 per test.