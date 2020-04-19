Telangana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 7; Swiggy, Zomato services suspended
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended till May 7.
Briefing reporters after a state cabinet meeting, he said the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state.
He also said food delivery apps would not be allowed to operate in the state from Monday.