Telangana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 7; Swiggy, Zomato services suspended

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended till May 7.

Briefing reporters after a state cabinet meeting, he said the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state.

He also said food delivery apps would not be allowed to operate in the state from Monday.

