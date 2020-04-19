STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to raise another Rs 2,000 crore as SDL on April 22

The State government is gearing up to raise another Rs 2,000 crore as State Development Loan (SDL) on April 21. 

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is gearing up to raise another Rs 2,000 crore as State Development Loan (SDL) on April 21. According to a notification issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the auction for State government’s securities will be held on the said date.

The securities will be auctioned for Rs 1,000 crore for a six-year period and another Rs 1,000 for an eight-year period. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be uploaded in electronic form on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on April 21. 

The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 am and 11.00 am, according to officials. Meanwhile, the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 am and 11.30 am. It may be recalled that the State government had raised `2,000 crore as SDL on April 13. The auction of government securities was necessary as the government was running out of revenue due to the lockdown.

