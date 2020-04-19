Telemedicine app gains momentum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The T-Consult app, a telemedicine platform that was launched on April 8 in Makthal mandal of Narayanpet district, has been receiving an encouraging response from the public. In all, over 782 consultations were offered through T-Consult; the respective prescriptions have been sent to the patients online. The telemedicine facility has helped many in the villages.

For instance, an elderly woman, who was suffering from fever, could not step out to consult a doctor due to the lockdown. Dr Mounika, one of the doctors empanelled with the app, offered the elderly woman consultation. Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) trained 39 gram panchayat secretaries to act as nodal officers for the T-Consult project. All gram panchayat offices have been converted into nodal centres for the project.