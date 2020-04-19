TPCC writes to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on farmer issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC COVID-19 task force led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, M Kodanda Reddy and Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding farmers issues such as procurement, crop damages and MNREGA.

The committee says that only 2,400 procurement centres are functional in the State. In several places, farmers with produce are being turned away, they said. Uttam asked the CM to pay NREGA arrears to labourers. They added that there has been extensive damage to crops due to untimely rains.