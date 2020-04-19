Viral fevers haunt this Gadwal village again

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

JOGULAMBA- GADWAL: Viral fevers returned to haunt Kunicherla village of KT Doddi mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district after a brief lull. Four days ago, a three-year-old boy from the village died of dengue at a private hospital in Raichur. Four more children from the village were also undergoing treatment at th hospital for different fevers.

Although the village has a government hospital at Gattu, many were opting for private hospitals. Dr Raja Narasimha, who works at the government hospital, told Express that his staff and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) were visiting all the villages of the mandal, apart from fulfilling their Covid-19 duty.

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus scare reached another level in Jogulamba Gadwal after the Centre declared the district a hotspot. Doctors were hesitant to treat patients, resulting in the closure of several hospitals and leaving the district government hospital as the only option for people in case of an emergency. People in rural areas were also solely dependent on registered medical practitioners (RMP). Dr Narasimha said he and his staff were treating anyone and everyone who visited the government hospital.