Hit and run: Two held for killing couple

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A day after an elderly couple was hit by a car near Rampur stage on Saturday, the Dharmasagar police, on Sunday, arrested two persons who are allegedly responsible for the accident.

Speaking to the media, Dharmasagar police inspector Md Shadulla Baba said that the arrested persons have been identified as Vallepu Srikanth and Vallepu Sambaraju, both residents of Jagityal.

They were on their way to Vavilala village under Palakurthy mandal in Jangaon district when the accident happened. After examining CCTV footage, we located the duo in Karunapuram and took them into custody on Sunday, Baba told the media. The accused persons have been booked under section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code (causing death by rash or negligent act).