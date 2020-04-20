Telangana: Bhadrachalam temple authorities struggle to pay staff salaries amid COVID-19 lockdown

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Due to the ongoing lockdown, Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple authorities in Bhadrachalam are scrounging for money to pay their staff — including priests, security personnel, pensioners, housekeeping and outsourcing employees — for the month of April. The temple, which gets most of its revenue from hundi collection, pujas and donations, has been shut since March 22.

The temple’s management had paid the employees only half their salaries in March. The oustsourced and housekeeping staff, meanwhile, have still not received their salaries for the month. Paying its employees for April will prove harder for the management as they haven’t had any income this month. They are also required to spend `1 crore for maintenance of the temple and its guest houses, clearing power bills, among others.

According to official sources, the temple’s gross income is Rs 3 crore every month, while its expenditure is Rs 2.70 crore. As a result, they are able to save only upto 20 to 30 lakh every month. Ramalayam also gets an additional income of Rs 1 crore per year from land leases and small businesses. The temple has deposits of Rs 70 crore in various banks.

However, officials are refraining from breaking deposits as it involves a series of government approvals.

Speaking to Express, the temple executive officer (EO) G Narasimhulu said, "We have paid 50 per cent of salaries to all our employees in March. We will pay the rest and the salaries for April once the temple starts functioning." Meanwhile, another official said that the situation would only worsen if the lockdown continues.

