Telangana Congress leaders write to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao over free ration amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC’s COVID-19 task force, led by president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the second consecutive day on Sunday over concerns of ration distribution.

The task force said that of the 87.59 lakh white ration cardholders in the State, several were denied 12-kg rice and Rs 1,500 citing cancellation of cards due to non-withdrawal of rations for a period of three months. They demanded that these cards be restored immediately so that the beneficiaries can avail the ration.

The Congress leader further urged the State government to distribute Prime Minister’s Relief Package to beneficiaries. The package comprises 5-kg rice/wheat and 1-kg dal, among other benefits.

"PM’s Relief Package also includes the supply of gas cylinders to beneficiaries of the Ujwala scheme. While there are only about 10.75 lakh Ujwala beneficiaries in Telangana, there are about 104 lakh Deepam beneficiaries in the State. They are not receiving the cylinders. We urge the State government to distribute the same," the letter said.