13.4 lakh white card holders are yet to receive Rs 1,500, alleges Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that as many as 13.4 lakh beneficiaries are yet to receive the financial assistance of `1,500, the TPCC’s Covid Task Force, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding the government to ensure that all white ration cards holders receive the amount soon.

Of the total 87.59 lakh beneficiaries, 13.4 lakh white card holders have not received the amount yet, the Task Force, led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior Congress leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Marri Shashidar Reddy and M Kodanda Reddy, pointed out in the letter.They also demanded the immediate sanctioning of white cards to 18 lakh households and BPL cards to 4.5 lakh households, who have already applied for the same. Meanwhile, the task force requested the government to sanction ex gratia to the family members of those farmers who died due to lightning strike.

Submit memoranda on April 22: Uttam to cadre

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Monday, asked the party leaders and cadre to submit memoranda , stating the issues faced by the poor during lockdown, to their respective district collectors on April 22. He made this request while addressing the party leaders over video conference. He also appealed to the party workers to extend help to the needy whenever and wherever necessary.

He also requested the cadre to extend help to the farmers during the procurement of their produce. Uttam said they will reach out to the MEA with regard to scores of students and labourers, hailing from Telangana, who are stranded in foreign countries.

