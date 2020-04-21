Ananthagiri project oustees file memo against officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several families affected by the Ananthagiri reservoir, who belong to the SC community, on Monday filed a memo before the High Court complaining that they were thrown out of their houses in the middle of the night of April 19. They alleged that they were not given any compensation for their houses, which are acquired under the reservoir at Kochchagutta village in Siddipet district.

Advocate Ch Ravi Kumar, appearing for them, filed the memo before the HC dealing with a petition by I Mangavva and several others from the village. It seeks directions to authorities to provide rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 before taking possession of their land and houses. Authorities, headed by the Siddipet RDO, were pressuring the petitioners for 45 days to enter into agreements with the government and accept the compensation. It will be heard on Tuesday.