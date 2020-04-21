Arvind Dharmapuri urges CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lift lockdown in a phased manner

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, on Monday, urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take necessary steps to lift the lockdown in a phased manner as per guidelines issued by the Central government.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Arvind observed that the State is facing severe economic crisis.Telangana is already in a debt of over `3 lakh crores, Arvind said and urged the State government to lift the lockdown slowly in the backdrop of this sitution. He also mentioned that states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have already started taking steps in this regard. Meanwhile, Arvind said that Nizamabad is comparatively safer than other districts as the number of Covid cases has not seen a sharp spike. Most cases are confined to old city area, he said and added that even the family members of the first patient are safe here. As a result of the steps taken by the officials, secondary transmission has also been curbed and there is no sign of rampant community transmission in Nizamabad town, Arvind added.

Though the cases are confined to old city area alone, the government is unnecessarily making the lives of those living in other parts of the district miserable by imposing strict lockdown,” the Parliamentarian opined.

Earlier the day, Arvind met District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police Karthikeya separately in their offices. He discussed various issues faced by the people with them and also reviewed the situation in Nizamabad. He lauded the efforts by both the officers to contain the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 in the district.