Bandi wants all-party meet to discuss Covid issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to convene an all-party meeting immediately to address all issues prevailing in the State due to the ongoing pandemic situation and the subsequent lockdown. Releasing a press statement here on Monday, he alleged that the farmers, migrant workers and the poor are facing many problems due to the negligence of the officials during the lockdown period.

The State saffron party chief demanded the TRS government to initiate necessary steps to help the farmers who incurred heavy losses due to crop damage as a result of the untimely rains. He also urged the government to extend assistance to the family members of those farmers who lost their lives due to lightning strikes. He also condemned the CM’s attitude of turning a blind eye, during the cabinet meet on Sunday, towards the issues faced by farmers.