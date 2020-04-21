COVID-19 lockdown: 12-year-old girl dies 20 km away from Chhattisgarh village after walking for three days

By Express News Service

A 12-year-old girl who had been working in Peruru village in Eturunagaram Mandal of Mulugu district in Telangana, passed away while walking back to her native place in Bijapur, Chattisgarh.

Walking over a distance of 100 km in 3 days, the child along with 8 other tribals were distressed about the loss of livelihood due to the lockdown due to coronavirus spread and decided to walk back.

Preliminary reports from Chattisgarh suggest that the child had walked for 3 days, however, due to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance she passed away just 10-20 kms from her village in Bijapur.

Speaking about the issue, SSG Patil, SP, Mulugu said that they are looking into the matter on priority as there is only one bridge connecting the interstate borders which have heavy check post arrangements.

It is being seen if they were leaving the state within the forest to evade detection.

The District Collector when contacted also confirmed that they are looking into the details of the incident.

A Child Rights NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham has also sent a petition to State Human Rights Commission to look into the matter as to why the child was employed in the first place and why the district administration failed in providing relief to the distressed tribals.