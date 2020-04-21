STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid duties aside, Ranga Reddy Collector comes to the rescue of Haritha Haram plants

Samplings planted during the State government’s flagship programme, Haritha Haram, are among the casualties of lockdown.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Samplings planted during the State government’s flagship programme, Haritha Haram, are among the casualties of lockdown. As summer has set in, the health of the plants has begun deteriorating. This has spurred the Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar to instruct his team to protect the saplings, in addition to COVID-19 containment works.

As per figures available in the Telangana Forest Management Information System, the State government’s target was to plant around 2.5 crore plants in the district. As of now, 1.21 crore saplings have been planted in the district to convert the area into an urban forest. However, the Covid crisis has jeopardised the survival of these plants.  

The district functionaries, who would normally look after the plantations, are now busy with Covid containment works. Recently, the United Nations environment chief, Inger Andersen, attributed the outbreak of Coronavirus to destruction of forests.

In this context, the survival of the Harithaharam plants is especially important.Coming to the rescue of the plantation, Amoy Kumar has instructed Additional Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers, Mandal Development Officers and other officers concerned to take steps to protect the saplings.

Commending the work of the officials, the Collector said, “These two months are critical due to soaring temperatures. Once lost, it will take double the work to keep them alive.”Following the instructions, the authorities have swung into action. They are inspecting the health of planted saplings.

Green shield
