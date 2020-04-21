Delivery of cooked food prohibited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government directed e-commerce firms and app-based/online platforms not to deliver cooked food during the lockdown. Based on the Cabinet’s decision, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a GO extending the lockdown period till May 7.

“All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public in order to prevent congregations leading to the spread of Covid-19. Religious congregations shall be strictly prohibited,” the order read.

Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders on deferment of pay to government staff. “The deferred payment of salaries, wages, remuneration and pension in March. The orders will continue for April salary, subject to the modification that the deferment shall be at 25% for all government pensioners.”