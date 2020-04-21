Eatala Rajender helps out poor in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited Huzurabad, his Assembly constituency, on Monday and distributed groceries among the poor.Urging the public to maintain social distancing, Eatala said, “Even countries such as the US are suffering, therefore, people should follow the lockdown guidelines and stay at home.” Earlier, the Minister had held a meeting with district collector K Shashanka to take stock of the situation.

Minister requests Centre to deliver ventilators

Rajender recently spoke to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He told him that the 1,000 ventilators requested by Telangana have not arrived yet and asked the Centre to send the same to the State.

With the development of the 1,500-bedded Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital, the State will require many ventilators, Rajender told Choubey. He further told the Union minister that the PPE kits and N-95 masks the Centre assured to handover from HCL were inadequate.Rajender told Choubey that acquiring PPE kits and N-95 masks will cost the State government a lot and if the the Central government will provide them, the burden will be reduced.