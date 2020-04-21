Gandhi Hospital head to lead Telangana Covid-19 committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar has been appointed as the co-ordinator of the Telangana COVID-19 Committee. He will be heading the committee with immediate effect to map the spread the virus in the State. The deputy superintendent Dr Raja Rao has been appointed as the acting superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. Dr Raja Rao is also the head of the Department of Medicine.Sources from the health department have confirmed that this is only a temporary shuffling of posts.