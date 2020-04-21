High Court posts Gandipet land dispute case for June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana HC on Monday posted to first week of June a batch of appeals filed regarding a dispute over a prime land at Sikandarguda in Gandipet mandal of Ranga Reddy district involving two groups describing the subject land as Inam land and the other calling it as Paigah land.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, is dealing with appeals. Petitioners B Gnaneshwar Goud and several others claimed that the land is an Inam land and are showing their occupancy rights certificates, ‘pahanis’, pattadar passbooks and so on to prove their possession. They said the elders passed on to them about 11 acres. Respondents, which include Vajani Infra company and several individuals, defined the land as Paigah and claimed general power of attorney from the legal heirs of Sir Vacarul Umra. It was part of 187 acres which they possess, they submitted.