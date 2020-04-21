Illicit distilled alcohol manufacturers in Jangaon thandas under scanner

u mahesh By

Express News Service

JANGAON: As the government has suspended the sale of liquor during the lockdown, people have begun illegally preparing illicit distilled (ID) liquor. Tightened security may have made liquor smuggling difficult, but the availability is coming at a premium across the State.

The liquor is packed in 200 ml plastic packets, stored in homes and transported on two-wheelers. Manufacturers are selling liquor to potential buyers with the help of middlemen.

The police teams and Excise Department officials have identified several ID liquor manufacturing units under Chilpur, Wardhannapet, Raiparthy, Kodakandla and Tarigoppula mandals. Police teams seized 2,700 litres of jaggery mix, 150 kgs of jaggery and other products used to make illicit liquor from tandas.

Speaking to Express, West Zone DCP B Sreenivas Reddy said, “Around 14 cases have been registered against 21 persons for manufacturing illicit distilled liquor. Three vehicles were seized for illegally transporting the liquor. We are tracking how jaggery dealers are supplying it to ID units.”