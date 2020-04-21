STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Chandrasekhar Rao wins hearts in AP for crisis management

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s firm decision to extend the lockdown till May 7 has come in for praise from unexpected quarters.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is particular about lifting the lockdown only after ensuring that there are no new positive cases in the State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s firm decision to extend the lockdown till May 7 has come in for praise from unexpected quarters. Interestingly, people from Andhra Pradesh are appreciating KCR and IT Minister K T Rama Rao for their timely response to people’s problems during the lockdown.

“Sir, I don’t belong to Telangana state. I was among those who hated you and your dad (KCR) the most. But sir, the five years of your rule has made me a huge fan of yours,” Sudheer from Kakinada tweeted on Monday to Rama Rao. In reply, KTR tweeted: “Many thanks for your candour Sudheer. Glad you had a change of heart and chose love over hate”.

Another twitterati from AP, Nandini, tweeted “I too am from Andhra. But, I love KCR sir and KTR sir. They are treating the people like their own kids.  We are blessed with real heroes. They are our demi gods. Thank you KTR sir and KCR sir. Kudos.” Rajneesh Singh tweeted: “Same here sir. But I live in Hyderabad. Huge fan of KCR sir’s leadership”.

Meanwhile, Siddu, also from AP, tweeted to former MP Kavitha: “Akka, I’m from Andhra. But, I have become a big fan of yours. The manner in which you are responding to people who were in need is very good.”

