Man who fled isolation ward caught

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A 28-year-old person from Vemulawada, who showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was kept in an isolation ward since April 15, escaped from the ward on Monday.

Police immediately swung into action, traced him and brought him back to the ward in Sircilla within two hours.He had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month. Mild tension prevailed in the town after he escaped. Police alerted all border check posts and the person was found near town bridge.

He told police that he was getting bored in the isolation ward and wanted to go home. After the incident, police intensified security at isolation ward so that such incidents don’t happen again.