STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Master-slave’ tracking device can keep an eye on unruly Covid-19 patients

In the past, there were a few incidents wherein those who were given quarantine tags were seen using public transport or tried to flee from the centre.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government imposed a lockdown to contain Covid-19, but its challenge is not just to trace the source of infection, but also confine those in self- or government isolation and at quarantine centres.

In the past, there were a few incidents wherein those who were given quarantine tags were seen using public transport or tried to flee from the centre. To help the government keep an eye on such patients, city-based start-up Bharat Mobi developed a prototype.

Speaking to Express, Bharat Mobi founder Ashhar Ahmed (23) said after reading multiple reports of such incidents, their team decided to develop a monitoring device. “With very limited resources, we developed this device that can be used as a tracker”.

Based on simple bluetooth wireless technology and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) module, the device has two components — ‘master’ and ‘slave’ along with a micro-controller. The ‘master device’ has to be installed at the isolation ward or the patient’s house. The ‘slave device’ has to be fitted on the patient. If the patient tries to stray from the quarantine area, the communication between master and slave devices will get disconnected, which will raise an alarm. The master device will also send an SMS alert to the admin to initiate action. The admin can even track the location of the patient with the help of the GPS, Ashhar said.

“The proposed solution will help the authorities run isolation wards. Till now, we showed our prototype to a few officials and medical experts, who responded positively to our work. Meanwhile, we are continuously working to make the device technologically more advanced,” said Ashhar. Bharat Mobi also converts petrol cars into electric variants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp