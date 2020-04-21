‘Master-slave’ tracking device can keep an eye on unruly Covid-19 patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government imposed a lockdown to contain Covid-19, but its challenge is not just to trace the source of infection, but also confine those in self- or government isolation and at quarantine centres.

In the past, there were a few incidents wherein those who were given quarantine tags were seen using public transport or tried to flee from the centre. To help the government keep an eye on such patients, city-based start-up Bharat Mobi developed a prototype.

Speaking to Express, Bharat Mobi founder Ashhar Ahmed (23) said after reading multiple reports of such incidents, their team decided to develop a monitoring device. “With very limited resources, we developed this device that can be used as a tracker”.

Based on simple bluetooth wireless technology and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) module, the device has two components — ‘master’ and ‘slave’ along with a micro-controller. The ‘master device’ has to be installed at the isolation ward or the patient’s house. The ‘slave device’ has to be fitted on the patient. If the patient tries to stray from the quarantine area, the communication between master and slave devices will get disconnected, which will raise an alarm. The master device will also send an SMS alert to the admin to initiate action. The admin can even track the location of the patient with the help of the GPS, Ashhar said.

“The proposed solution will help the authorities run isolation wards. Till now, we showed our prototype to a few officials and medical experts, who responded positively to our work. Meanwhile, we are continuously working to make the device technologically more advanced,” said Ashhar. Bharat Mobi also converts petrol cars into electric variants.