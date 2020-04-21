MIM MLA in hospital with chest pain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA, Nawab Mohammed Moazzam Khan, was admitted to a city hospital on Monday after he complained of pain in his chest.

The four-time MLA was admitted to Olive Hospital in Nanalnagar on Monday evening. He is 49 years old. Khan is said to have minor blockages in his heart which doctors say is the reason behind the pain. Khan is stable now and will spend the night in hospital.

His family members are with him. The MLA, along with other MIM party workers, had distributed ration and essential commodities to the underprivileged in view of the lockdown in the State.