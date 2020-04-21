Muslim clerics assure support to government during Ramzan period

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending their full cooperation and support to the fight against COVID, Islamic clerics from Hyderabad assured the State government that they will follow the lockdown norms issued by the authorities during the ensuing Ramzan festival. Given the current pandemic situation and steps taken by the State Government to contain the spread of the deadly virus, all Muslims would be advised to offer prayers at their homes, instead of going to mosques.

The clerics, after holding a meeting with GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin on Monday, voluntarily met Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy who came to the GHMC head office for video conference with district collectors to discuss issues faced by migrant workers in the State.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic clerics had requested the Muslim brethren to adhere to lockdown rules and not to gather in large numbers during prayers. The State government is taking various steps to control the spread of Covid. From nurses to doctors, sweepers to civic commissioners and home guards to police commissioners -- all are working tirelessly to contain the virus for the welfare and safety of all. As human beings, we should look after the well being of each other and it is our responsibility to supports the government in this fight, the clerics said.

Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura in Old City remains shut due to the lockdown | Vinay Madapu

The GHMC deputy mayor appealed to the Muslim community to perform prayers in their houses itself and not to allow more than five people inside mosques. The GHMC, along with the police, would make necessary arrangements for distribution of fruits and other commodities to the poor on behalf of the donors, if they handover the same to us, the deputy mayor added.

Speaking to the media, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed Pasha of Jamia Nizamia appealed to the fellow members of the community not to step out during the festive period and also requested them to perform all prayers, including Iftar, at home during the holy month of Ramzan.

Helpline to address wage-related woes

Telangana Labour Department has set up a State-level helpline — 9492555379 — to address issues related to wages and migrant workers. KTR asked the officials of Industries and Labour departments to jointly inspect various factories and worker camps to check if the necessities and healthcare needs of the workers are taken care of. The MAUD Minister also instructed all officials to ensure that the needs of both local and migrant workers needs should be addressed during the lockdown and inspect various factories and worker camps