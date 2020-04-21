NSP’s Palair reservoir springs a leak

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) officials, on Monday, confirmed that the Palair balancing reservoir has developed a leak. According to sources, the officials have been monitoring the situation for the past three days.

It may be recalled that the Palair reservoir was constructed in 1929 as a balancing reservoir for the Lal Bahadur Canal, a left bank canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project. A major portion of the district depends on this reservoir for their water needs.

Now, the officials have increased the water level in the reservoir to 22 feet to observe the leakage. NSP Superintendent Engineer Sumati visited the spot on Monday to find the origin of the leakage.